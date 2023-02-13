CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Crews responded to a fire in downtown Charleston Monday evening, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The vacant commercial structure fire occurred on Mary Street between King and Meeting streets around 8:00 p.m., Charleston Fire Department officials said.

“Crews are working in a defensive operation due to the unsafe structure,” the agency said in a social media post.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire.

