COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting less than 1,000 confirmed new cases of COVID-19--the lowest number since mid-December 2021.

On Tuesday, SCDHEC reported 845 confirmed cases and 365 probable cases for a total of 1,210 new cases in the state. There were 2 reported confirmed deaths and a percent positivity rate of 11.5%.