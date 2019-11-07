Good samaritan alert family to burning home on Otranto Road; 1 person transported to hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a house fire in North Charleston early Thursday morning.

According to Dispatch, the call came in just after 4:30 a.m. on Otranto Road after someone driving by the residence spotted the fire coming from the roof, according to Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh with the North Charleston Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Julazadeh said the driver stopped to alert the residents inside the house and all of the residents were able to evacuate the home.

The homeowner, Mark Hopkins, told News 2 four people live in the home, including himself.

“Two people knocked on our door, God bless them guys, and woke us up. They told us there was smoke coming from the roof and our other roommate he ran in and told us the house was on fire. He got us all up and we ran out and grabbed what we could,” Hopkins said.

Once on scene, firefighters made entry into the home to conduct a search and extinguish the fire.

One of the residents attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose was transported to an area hospital via EMS.

North Charleston Fire Department and North Charleston Police Department responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.