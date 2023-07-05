DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded Wednesday to a house fire on Daniel Island.

Both the Charleston Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to Wando Landing Street near Augustus Street around 3:50 p.m.

Crews said that lightning hit the attic, causing a fire.

“The lone occupant of the house is accounted for and is safe,” said officials with Charleston Police Department.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said that at least six homes in the area reported lightning strikes around 3:30 p.m.

Two houses sustained damages from lightning-related fires.