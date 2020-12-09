Crews responding to structure fire at JW Aluminum Plant

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department are responding to a reported structure fire at the JW Aluminum Plant on Mt. Holly Road.

According to CGRFD, the call came in around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

There are currently multiple fire trucks on scene. This is the second fire at JW Aluminum in the past week, and one of several this year.

