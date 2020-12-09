Crews responding to structure fire at JW Aluminum Plant

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department are responding to a reported structure fire at the JW Aluminum Plant on Mt. Holly Road.
According to CGRFD, the call came in around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
There are currently multiple fire trucks on scene. This is the second fire at JW Aluminum in the past week, and one of several this year.
News 2 is en route to the scene and working to learn more information.
We will provide updates as more details become available.
Editors Note: This story is breaking and will be updated.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.