UPDATE: Town officials say the fire is out, but crews are still working on hotspots. The roadway remains shutdown.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Central Avenue in Summerville.

Officials with Summerville Fire and Rescue say Central Avenue is shut down as crews work the fire – people are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

