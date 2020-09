WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a structure fire on Wadmalaw Island.

The call came in to dispatch just after 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

Fire Marshal Ryan Kunitzer with the St. Johns Fire District told News 2 the agency and other response partners are responding to a structure fire on Grans Avenue.

Crews are actively working to extinguish the fire, according to Kunitzer.

No injuries were reported, and all occupants were able to escape the fire.