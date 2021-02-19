NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is partnering with Crews Subaru and Chevrolet to host two blood drive events next week.

Recent severe winter weather has sparked an urgent need for blood donations.

The first blood drive will take place on Tuesday, February 23rd from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Crews Subaru showroom on Rivers Avenue.

The second will be held in the showroom of Crews Chevrolet on Thursday, February 25th from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

All CDC and Red Cross safety guidelines will be in place, and masks must be worn.

All donors will receive a free COVID-19 anti-body test, complimentary certificate for $35 good for auto service or parts/accessories at Crews Subaru, and a $5 Amazon gift card by mail for the Feb 23rd event.

Donors who participate in the Feb. 24th event will receive a free COVID-19 anti-body test, a complimentary certificate for an Oil & Filter change, tire rotation, safety inspection, exterior wash and more (89.95 value), and $5 Amazon gift card by mail.

To register & details: redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code CREWS. Walk-ins are always welcome but appointments are preferred.