Crews Subaru and Chevrolet to host two blood drive events next week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
blood-drive-blitz_459619

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is partnering with Crews Subaru and Chevrolet to host two blood drive events next week.

Recent severe winter weather has sparked an urgent need for blood donations.

The first blood drive will take place on Tuesday, February 23rd from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Crews Subaru showroom on Rivers Avenue.

The second will be held in the showroom of Crews Chevrolet on Thursday, February 25th from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

All CDC and Red Cross safety guidelines will be in place, and masks must be worn.

All donors will receive a free COVID-19 anti-body test, complimentary certificate for $35 good for auto service or parts/accessories at Crews Subaru, and a $5 Amazon gift card by mail for the Feb 23rd event.

Donors who participate in the Feb. 24th event will receive a free COVID-19 anti-body test, a complimentary certificate for an Oil & Filter change, tire rotation, safety inspection, exterior wash and more (89.95 value), and $5 Amazon gift card by mail.

To register & details: redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code CREWS. Walk-ins are always welcome but appointments are preferred.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES