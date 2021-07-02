Crews Subaru makes $86K donation to Lowcountry Food Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank received a donation of more than $86,000 through Crews Subaru this week.

Robert Crews, owner of Crews Subaru, said the money was provided this spring through a joint effort between Subaru of America and Feeding America in helping their 199 partners across the country.

The Lowcountry Food Bank played a pivotal role providing food resources to hundreds of families who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Subaru of America was able to provide more than 100 million meals across the country, and with its local donation, over $108K will go directly to the Lowcountry Food Bank, which served 300 agencies here at home.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said he is proud to have the Lowcountry Food Bank located in North Charleston and for what they do “for the citizens all over the Lowcountry in providing food for families who are not getting the nutrition that their kids need.”

Summey said because of their efforts, families are getting food out to those in need, but “they can’t do it without help” through donations like what was received by Crews Subaru.