Crews Subaru to host two blood drives this month, make a donation to Lowcountry Food Bank

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank and American Red Cross will be the focus of Crews Subaru’s ‘True Love’ event this month.

Subaru of America and Feeding America have teamed up again, this time to provide 100 Million meals to the 199 partner agencies, through March 31st.

“Our very own Lowcountry Food Bank is a partner, and provides meals to over 300 agencies in 10 coastal counties,” said leaders with Crews Subaru.

The food bank donated two million pounds of food a month in 2019, and that amount grew to over four million a month last year during the pandemic.

“We are thrilled that Subaru of America is showing that Subaru Loves to Help, and at Crews Subaru, we think we can help provide thousands of additional meals, and here’s how: as a locally owned business, we know we need to do more to help our neighbors.

Crews Subaru has committed $10,000 to additional meals. In order to make that grow, the LCFB has set up a special page on their website for the Crews Subaru Matching Gift Challenge. Our hope is that our customers, vendors and the general public will contribute to this fund, and our funds matching yours will double the impact.

Simply put, a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $10,000. At least that is where we’ll start.”

To donate online visit: www.LowcountryFoodBank.org.

Additionally, Crews Subaru will host additional blood drive for the American Red Cross this month.

Many schools, churches and businesses still cannot hold blood drives and Crews stepped in to help with two blood drivers in the dealership showroom on Thursday, February 11th and 25th from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

All DHEC and CDC guidelines will be in place. Those looking to donate will have their temperature checked at the door and everyone must wear a mask.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are always welcome. To register, go to www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code CREWS.

All donors will receive a FREE Covid-19 Antibody test, plus a complimentary $35 certificate for service or parts at Crews Subaru.