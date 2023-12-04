MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Report work is set to begin Monday on the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park Pier.

Town leaders say the goal of the project is to enhance the structural integrity, which will ensure its safety and enjoyment for the community.

Work will include addressing small cracks on the top and underside of the pier and securing a broken conduit under the structure. Crews will also touch-up paint on the gazebos.

The repairs are expected to be completed within 90 days; however, town leaders say the pier will remain open to the public throughout the project.

“To ensure public safety, work areas will be clearly marked and protected with cones and/or caution tape,” said town officials.