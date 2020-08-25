Crews to remove the pedestal of the former John C. Calhoun monument in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are preparing to remove the pedestal of the former John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square this week.

The statue portion of the monument was removed back on June 24th, just hours after Charleston City Council unanimously voted in favor of removing the statue from the park.

Crews spent hours attempting to remove the statue after running into several issues, which included a mechanical issue and the discovery of a bronze mounting bracket filled with epoxy and concrete that ran the entire depth of the pedestal and connected to Calhoun’s feet.

Officials with the City of Charleston say the city council directly authorized Mayor Tecklenburg to contract for the statue’s removal. After they were chosen, the contractors needed to study the base for the best way to remove the column.

It is not clear how long it will take to remove the pedestal. Work to remove the rest of the monument is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story noted crews were working to remove the pedestal and base of the monument. Only the pedestal is being removed, the city must still contract to have the base removed.