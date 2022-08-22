NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists on I-26 Monday morning may experience delays after an eastbound crash.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 212.

This is near the I-526 interchange.

The crash prompted a right lane closure as of 8:07 a.m.

SCDOT traffic cameras show crews working the crash.

As of now, no injuries have been reported in the crash.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: