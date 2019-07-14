BREAKING: Crews working structure fire at Key West Boats

UPDATE: According to Dorchester County POI Tiffany Norton, the fire is under control as of 11:45 p.m. Crews continue to work collectively to extinguish hotspots.

Norton said the scene remains active.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Fire Rescue is working a fully involved structure fire at Key West Boats at 593 Ridgeville Road. 

Highway 27/Ridgeville Road is closed to all traffic. Lightning is believed to have caused the fire.

Motorists should avoid the area.

News 2 is working to learn more. Count on us for updates as they become available.

