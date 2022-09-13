SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Fire Department (SFD) on Tuesday responded to a fatal structure fire in the Twin Oaks subdivision of Summerville.

According to SFD, crews arrived just after 7:00 p.m. to the single-story home, which was heavily involved with flames.

Upon arrival, crews learned that someone was still inside the home and began working to get into the home and search. SFD said that fire conditions slowed the search, and it took them approximately 10 minutes to find the occupant.

By the time crews got the occupant out of the house, the person had already died.

As of 8:40 p.m. the fire was extinguished, but crews remained on scene investigating.

The Summerville Police Department assisted with blocking roads as SFD crews responded to the fire, and will also assist with the investigation.

It is not yet clear what started the fire.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.