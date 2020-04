CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Percy Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the bulk of the fire was extinguished just before 1:15 p.m., but crews remained on scene to put out any hot spots.

Photos show damage to at least two buildings on Percy Street.

Crews have extinguished the bulk of the fire and working on hot spots. #Chsnews pic.twitter.com/TyOzFFdmVs — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) April 28, 2020

Fire crews say multiple streets in the area were blocked including Bogard Street and Spring Street, but will reopen within the next 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

