Crews working to clean fuel spill on Isle of Palms, portion of Palm Blvd. and IOP Connector closed to traffic

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department is working to clear a major fuel spill on Palm Boulevard.

According to officials, the incident started around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning when someone was refueling at a Circle K in the area when 500 gallons of fuel spilled, said officials.

Officials have now closed Palm Blvd. from 10th Ave. to the IOP Connector. The IOP Connector has also been shut down and no cars allowed in or out of the Isle of Palms, said Deputy Chief Jason Smith with the IOP Fire Department.

Mt. Pleasant Hazmat and IOP Fire Department are also assisting in the clean up and the police department has contacted DHEC and the Coast Guard to alert them for possible environmental issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.