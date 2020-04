CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are working to clear an overturned tractor-trailer on I-26 westbound.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a collision happened on the 212-C Ramp along I-26 westbound around 12:00 p.m.

Trooper Southern said wreckers are currently on scene working to upright the truck.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.