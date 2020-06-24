Crews working to remove John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews begun the process to remove the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning.

The Charleston Police Department closed Calhoun St. between Meeting St. and King St. for the removal of the statue. They announced in a tweet that the street would be closed for several hours at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday night.

Calhoun’s support of slavery led to the calls for the statue to be moved down from Marion Square.

This statue is one of many to be called for removal following the death of George Floyd and protests throughout the states.

Calhoun St. between Meeting St. and King St. will be closed until further notice.

Mayor Tecklenburg has agreed to still be careful to respect the history of the statue at the meeting on Tuesday. He announced there will be a major task force to determine the new location of the statue.

