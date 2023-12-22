CHARLESTON S.C (WCBD)–Stores across the Lowcountry are packed as shoppers hurry to cross off the last few items on their Christmas lists, and for some shop owners, the holiday rush significantly impacts their small businesses.

“For us to have last-minute shoppers and locals and some visitors coming in and buying their gifts and every sale counts for us. We know we hear it a lot, but it truly helps us support our team and helps us plan for future inventory, and it’s super important,” said Mimi Striplin, owner of Tiny Tassel.

Big department stores and major retailers are the go-to for many busy shoppers. But small businesses can be just as easy to shop at and often have unique and meaningful gifts.

“I woke up and realized that I have not gotten a single thing for my children for the holidays, and this is the first place I walked into, and I’m gathering things to give to my children,” said Debbie Thompson, a shopper.

Other benefits of shopping small are keeping your money in your community and supporting small business owners. For many, the holiday season helps them keep their doors open and offsets other challenges throughout the year.

“You know, with everything going on and happening right now in the world with recession possibilities and whatnot, it’s taken a hit on some small businesses,” said Natalie Sanchez, owner of Made In Heaven.

Most businesses will remain open on Saturday but closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.