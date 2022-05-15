CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University has announced the launch of its Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.

After several years of planning and perfection, CSU was granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education on April 26.

The DPT program is a two a half year program, offering the fastest track to DPT in South Carolina.

CSU will welcome its first 48 DPT students who will begin school on May 31 and are expected to graduate in December 2024.

via Charleston Southern University

According to Martin Watts, chair of the Physical Therapy Advisory Board, it’s difficult to find a physical therapist in the Lowcountry. “CSU’s unique emphasis on service is going to serve the state,” Watts said.

In 2019, the university hired Dr. Jacob Thorp to assemble the new program and serve as the director and a professor in the physical therapy department.

The program includes community service-learning opportunities and offers South Carolina’s only dual MBA/DPT degree program.

The university hosted an open house in May to tour classrooms and clinical spaces.