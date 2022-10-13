NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic nominee for South Carolina governor, Joe Cunningham, was joined by veterans from across the state on Thursday calling for the legalization of cannabis.

The former U.S. Congressman talked about his time serving in the House of Representatives and listened to stories from veterans in our state who are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, and other injuries.

Many wanted access to marijuana as a medical treatment, without having to leave South Carolina.

If elected governor in November, Cunningham said he plans to legalize marijuana not just for medical use but recreational use as well.

“Nearly 20 states have legalized medical and recreational marijuana, including Michigan, Arizona, and Illinois, opening up new opportunities for revenue streams, new business and farming, crucial criminal justice reforms, and vital medical treatment options that are safer than opioids,” the candidate said.

Governor Henry McMaster, who will face the Democratic challenger in November, responded by saying Cunningham was focusing too much on legalizing marijuana instead of other issues like inflation.