Cut fiber cable causes service outages for T-Mobile customers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cut fiber cable has caused service interruptions for some T-Mobile customers in the area.

T-Mobile communications manager Kaitlin Craig told News 2 that a small number of customers began reporting service outages Wednesday morning, and that crews have been on the scene working to repair the cable all day.

Craig said that service at one of the affected sites was due to be restored by 5 p.m. and that the other sites would follow.

You can find live coverage of outages here.