CVS Health offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing across S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CVS Health will launch 13 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across South Carolina.
They are in addition to the 19 already open in the state. The goal is to meet demand and expand testing capacity with a spike in new cases.
The new sites will open Friday in the Lowcountry area.
Drive-Thru testing options are as followed:
- CVS on Savannah Hwy in West Ashley
- CVS on Red Bank Rd. in Goose Creek
- CVS on Rembert Dennis Blvd. in Moncks Corner
- CVS on Old Trolley Rd. in Summerville