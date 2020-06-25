CVS Health offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing across S.C.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CVS Health will launch 13 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across South Carolina.

They are in addition to the 19 already open in the state. The goal is to meet demand and expand testing capacity with a spike in new cases.

The new sites will open Friday in the Lowcountry area.

Drive-Thru testing options are as followed:

  • CVS on Savannah Hwy in West Ashley
  • CVS on Red Bank Rd. in Goose Creek
  • CVS on Rembert Dennis Blvd. in Moncks Corner
  • CVS on Old Trolley Rd. in Summerville

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES