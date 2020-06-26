CWP holders get ‘OK’ from SLED to carry and wear masks in public

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced it is okay for Concealed Weapon Permit (CWP) holders to legally carry a firearm and wear a mask in public.

The law requiring a person with a CWP to not wear masks while carrying dates back to the 1960s according to former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon.

“The legislative history was meant to prevent members of the Ku Klux Klan from committing acts of terrorisms so they couldn’t be held accountable,” Condon noted.

The law is still in effect today but South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and SLED have announced that wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic is allowed while legally carrying a firearm since it is a health ordinance.

Once the pandemic is over it should be assumed the original law of not wearing a mask while carrying will return.

“When it (pandemic) does end, I do think the guidance and reassurance that has been given by SLED and the Attorney General of South Carolina… they’re gone and it would not be wise to be wearing a mask, carrying around a concealed weapon,” said Condon.

The law prohibiting the wearing of masks while carrying is the only concealed weapons permit law affected by the coronavirus pandemic.