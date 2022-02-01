Cyclist says loose reflectors on Lowcountry roads could be a hazard

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man has been picking up loose reflectors that have been littering Lowcountry roads as he rides to work on his bike for nearly a year.

They can become hazards or projectiles on Lowcountry roads.

In just eight months of riding his bike the 10 miles between his home in Park Circle and the bike shop he works at in Mount Pleasant, Martin Blanchard said he’s picked up about 220 of the reflectors.

“It seems like every day I ride I’ll pick up another five or six,” he said. “I ride this three days a week to work along this route – along Spruill, Meeting to Morrison Drive,” he said.

He would like the South Carolina Department of Transportation to make some changes.

“I think visiting alternatives and maybe not using so many of these. There are other types at the below-grade, and as I said, I say rumble strips are a good solution,” he said.

News 2 reached out to SCDOT about the issue. They said the reflectors are called raised pavement markers, or RPMs. Their local maintenance office inspects roads each year to see where markers may need to be replaced.

SCDOT leaders said the markers can accidentally come off when road sweepers or ice scraping takes place. As far as installing them into the road, that is cost-prohibitive and SCDOT would still have to dig them out and replace them when they break, which would cost a lot of money.

Blanchard said he understands the need for the reflectors, but he wishes there was a better option available.

“I enjoy riding. Like I said, I do have a vehicle- I am paying the same taxes and fees everyone else is. I’m just a cyclist. I did drive and I understand both sides of the equation,” he said.

If you have issues that you feel SCDOT should address, you can visit them online here.