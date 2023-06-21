MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry nonprofit Father to Father Inc. is working to support fathers who are trying to rebuild their lives and families.

Johnny Scott, like most dads, is his son’s superhero. But he did not always feel that way. “I just felt like I was lacking, you know- like I wasn’t doing what I should,” said Scott.

Knowing what an important role a father plays in a child’s life, Scott knew he had to do more and so he turned to Father to Father, Inc. The non-profit helps men become the father they have always wanted to be.

“Everybody wants a strong dad that can help physically, but really the mental aspect of it is just, this is just as much of a battle,” said Scott.

Fathers like Scott can either participate in the program as a volunteer or they are court-ordered.

“I was trying to find anger management that was available. I’ve reached out to several places, and they were actually the only ones that were free, and I was kind of working with the budget,” said Scott.

Once you join the program you can attend free peer support group meetings and explore a wide range of resources. “You can do push-ups and strengthen your body, but you know, how do you strengthen your mind? And that’s really what Father to Father is like. You can come in and we learn,” said Scott.

Vincent Mercer is the executive director of Father To Father Inc. at their location in Berkeley County. He says from parenting skills to finding a job, and navigating the child support system, the program helps fathers overcome obstacles and succeed.

“Statistics show when a father’s in a child’s life they’re less likely to be incarcerated, more likely to graduate from high school, more likely to have social interaction with their peers, more likely to be successful outside the classroom, and more likely to have a strong foundation where they can go out and become a successful person themselves,” said Mercer.

The program helps men become the best fathers they can be through education and services to help rebuild their lives and their families.

“You know, a father is the first person that child looks up to. When a child, the first word is, the child sometimes says his dada and so it’s very important for that father to fill that role because the child needs guidance, they need love, they need protection, and that father is that foundation,” said Mercer.

Dads making a difference like Scott, who after graduating from the program, says he has learned skills that have made him a better father and brought his family together.