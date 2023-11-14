CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Water System (CWS) has issued a Boil Water Advisory for approximately 1,000 customers in the areas of Berrywood Drive, Lincolnville Road, Highway 78, and the entire town of Lincolnville.

The advisory comes after damage to a 16-inch water main that resulted in a significant loss of water pressure.

Workers fixed the damage Tuesday afternoon; all customers should have full water pressure.

The advisory will remain in place until CWS confirms the water is safe to drink.

To find updates on when water is safe to drink, visit https://www.charlestonwater.com/ or CWS Facebook and Twitter.

During the advisory, customers should boil water for at least one minute once the boiling starts and then let it cool before using it for whatever reason, said CWS.

Customers should also throw away all ice made while the advisory is in place.

If you experience discolored water, let the faucet run for up to five minutes. If the discoloration doesn’t clear, call CWS Customer Service at 843-727-6800 or the Town of Lincolnville at 843-873-3261.