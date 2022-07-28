MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Time to bust out your dancing shoes for the return of Charleston County Parks’ summer concert series.

‘Dancing on the Cooper’ returns on Saturday, giving Lowcountry residents and visitors the chance to jam out to live music underneath the stars.

The events occur once a month on the pier at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park and feature a variety of local bands playing everything from Beach/Shag music to Rock to Motown.

2022 Schedule:

July 30: Wet Nose Dogs (Eclectic Soul, Blues, and Alternative Rock)

August 20: Vinyl Daze (Beach and Shag)

September 17: Louie D Project (Funk, Jaz, and Blues)

October 1: The Spazmatics (Funky 80s and 90s)

The gates open at 7 p.m. and the music lasts from 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $8 per person. If the event has not sold out, day-of tickets will be available for $10 per person.