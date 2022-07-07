CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 is tracking a threat of severe storms on Thursday and dangerous heat through the weekend.

Scattered strong thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon with some becoming severe, according to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. Damaging wind and large hail will be the biggest threats associated with these storms, along with some flooding rain and intense lightning.

“Dangerous heat and a risk of strong storms across the Lowcountry today. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with heat index values up to 110,” said Marthers. “Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, and some could produce wind damage and hail.”

A chance of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and overnight hours Friday and Saturday. “Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday,” Marthers said.

Heat Advisories are in place for counties across the Lowcountry due to the possibility of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.