Daniel Island Community Fund donates $50K to American Red Cross SC ahead of hurricane season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Daniel Island Community Fund donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross of South Carolina to support disaster relief ahead of hurricane season.

Forecasters predict the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which begins June 1st, will be one of the busiest on record and the American Red Cross of South Carolina is working to prepare for disasters of any kind.

They say the donation and partnership will help them meet the needs of South Carolina communities, whether that includes a family impacted by fire, a flood or storm.

“This has been a very difficult time for everyone in South Carolina and around the country as large disasters continue to occur. As we continue to operate in this COVID-19 environment, our team continues to work hard to respond to those in need across our state and our neighbors in other regions,” said Rod Tolbert, the Regional CEO of the Red Cross of South Carolina. “We are so appreciative of the Daniel Island Community Fund and their generous donation and commitment to partner with us to better our communities and make them more resilient.”

Pete Harper, Grant Committee Member with the Daniel Island Community Fund, said they’ve been providing support for nearly a decade and will continue to give back based on the Red Cross’ efforts in the Lowcountry, especially during the pandemic.

“We are very excited to provide another grant to the Red Cross through the Daniel Island Community Fund, which partners with up to 50 organizations a year throughout the Lowcountry,” said Harper.

The Red Cross said one of the most important things people can do right now is to make a donation, of any size, to help the American Red Cross continue to deliver its lifesaving mission nationwide by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or texting the word CORONAVIRUS to 90999.