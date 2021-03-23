Daniel Jenkins Academy teacher resigns after using inappropriate language in class, CCSD says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A teacher has resigned after using what the Charleston County School District called inappropriate language while in the classroom.

The district announced earlier this month it was investigating a teacher at Daniel Jenkins Academy, but did not describe what language had been used while in the class on March 1st.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave during the district’s investigation; however, district officials on Tuesday announced that teacher had officially resigned.

No other details were provided.