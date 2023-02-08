NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A music festival featuring Charleston’s own Darius Rucker will return for a second year this October.

The festival, which features family-friendly music, will return to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8, 2023, following a successful inaugural event in 2022.

Organizers say the lineup will be announced soon but promised there will be “another great run of performances mixing the best of country and rock,” even hinting at the inclusion of new music from Darius Rucker.

Early access presale tickets are available now and start at $140 for general admission and $475 for VIP. (click here for more)

VIP tickets, which include an exclusive merch package, dedicated entrance, priority and up-close viewing areas at both stages, a dedicated bar, and access to VIP lounge areas and premium restrooms, are limited and will sell out quickly, organizers said.

“We were overwhelmed with the support and attendance of our first Riverfront Revival and are thrilled to bring the festival back for more fans to enjoy,” says SRE Entertainment Partner Rob Lamble. “This is a festival built by Charlestonians who want nothing more than to showcase the best our city has to offer with great music, culture and food.”

Photos courtesy Bain Stewart via CharlotteBergerPR

“Charleston’s hometown spirit was on full display last year and showed us what a local music festival meant to this community,” Rucker added. “We know 2023 is going to be an even greater experience for fans and we can’t wait to see you there!”

Proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit the Arts in Healing program at the Medical University of South Carolina.