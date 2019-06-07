Dashcam: Motorcycle slides underneath patrol car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dramatic dashcam video captured the moment a speeding motorcyclist lost control, crossed the centerline and slid underneath an oncoming Clackamas County patrol car.

Neither the rider nor the deputy were seriously hurt. But the motorcycle was sheared in half and the patrol car suffered extensive damage.

On Friday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted video of the June 2 incident on Hwy 211 just outside of Molalla.

THREAD: Just before 8 p.m. on June 2, a motorcyclist lost control of his bike in the oncoming lane of Hwy. 211, just outside Molalla.



He fell off the motorcycle just before it smashed into our deputy’s patrol car.



Incredibly, the rider and deputy were not seriously hurt. pic.twitter.com/zdWnds3lBC— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) June 7, 2019

The eastbound rider lost contol and slid away from the patrol car as the motorcyle went underneath it. Witnesses told investigators the motorcyclist had been driving aggressively, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist — whose name was not released — was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and will recover. The sheriff’s office cited the motorcyclist for reckless driving, not having a motorcycle endorsement and not having insurance.

The Oregon State Police arrived to investigate the crash the night it happened.