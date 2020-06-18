Daughter of one Charleston 9 firefighter remembers dad on 13th anniversary

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – While Charleston continues to remember the nine lives lost 13 years ago, News 2 also wants to recognize the families who lost a loved one.

Michelle Benke was 14 years old when her father Mike Benke died in the Charleston 9 Fire.

“My neighbor came over and asked if I was scared and I didn’t really know why she was asking me if I was scared. She told me that my dad was in a fire, but I wasn’t that concerned because he had been in many fires and came home and told us stories,” Benke recounted.

Michelle says it’s a day she never wants to relieve, but she remembers her dad everyday.

“Today I’m glad that everybody gets together and they do celebrate him, but I think it’s more of the other days or the special events that he’ll miss that I miss him the most.”

While many remember Mike Benke for his fire service, Michelle says she remembers her dad’s love of coffee, his car, and making bad jokes.

“That’s what makes me, you know, wish that he could love on my daughter because he was so gentle and he loved kids. He was always that guy, you know. He put up Christmas lights for Christmas and he did so many decorations for Halloween. He was just fun,” said Benke.

Michelle says her father is still making a difference in her family. She is an EMT and her brother is now a firefighter.