MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend.

Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday.

The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, which could take weeks to complete.