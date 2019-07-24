Day after New Orleans man pleads guilty to killing Muhiyidin d’Baha, the community gathers to remember the activist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)— On Tuesday night, community members gathered in Hampton Park to honor Charleston Black Lives Matter activist — Muhiyidin d’Baha, also known as Muhiyidin Moye.

D’baha was shot and killed last year in New Orleans.

Earlier today, Roosevelt Iglus was sentenced to 17 years behind bars for the shooting.

Those who gathered to remember d’Baha say that the sentencing brings closure — and now they hope to live out his legacy every day.

Many learned the name of the civil rights activist and Charleston Black Lives Matter movement leader, Muhiyidin d’Baha, after a video of him wrestling a confederate flag out of the hands of a protester went viral, but his friends remember him for so much more.

“He strived to feed the hungry. He strived to clothes those who didn’t have clothes…He strived to give to those who didn’t have,” Mary Baraghani, activist and friend of d’Baha, said.

After his death in 2018, the community gathered at the Denmark Vesey in Hampton Park statue to honor his life. Tonight, a small crowd meets there again to remember him, just one day after Iglus pleaded guilty.

“The individual that took Moye away from us is someone that Moye would have helped, so in a way justice has been served,” Baraghani said.

Those in attendance shared stories of their friend, listened to music the activist recorded before his death, and spoke of ways to live out his legacy.

“Muhiyidin d’Baha is an example of how you do not necessarily have to be a person of national stature to affect change in your community,” local historian, Damon Fordham said.