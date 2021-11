FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell G. Gilliard will host a Day of Thanks and Giving Monday evening in North Charleston.

The event will take place Monday, November 22nd from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Charleston County School District 4 Regional Stadium located at 3659 W. Montague Ave. in North Charleston.

There will be a turkey and holiday trimming giveaway.

Healthy Blue will be on hand to also answer questions about benefits and services.