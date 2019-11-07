DCSO: Deputies made an arrest in a narcotics investigation; seized over 24 grams of Meth

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit concluded an investigation regarding the distribution of Heroin and Methamphetamine.

The investigation involved Robert Britt and Renee Britt of 239 Alonzo Road in St. George.

The Narcotics Detectives conducted several undercover purchases of Methamphetamine and Heroin from the residence which equaled to 24.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 1.4 grams of Heroin.

After a search warrant was issued, Narcotics Detectives seized 8.8 grams of Methamphetamine, 1.3 grams of Cocaine Base, 21.6 grams of Heorin, 2 grams of an unknown white powder, 2.75 pounds of Marijuana and a Springfield XD-45 pistol.

Robert Britt is facing charges of 3 counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, 1 count of distribution of Heroin, 1 count of Posession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, 1 count of Possession of Cocaine Base, and 1 count of Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Renee Britt is facing a charge of 1 count of Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Robert Britt was taken into custody.

Renee Britt was not home at this time and has a warrant outstanding.