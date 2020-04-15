DCSO investigating shooting in Summerville home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a shooting that took place around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to DCSO, deputies were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of E 3rd North Street in reference to what they thought was a home invasion. Deputies on scene discovered that it was not a home invasion, but an altercation that resulted in shots fired.

DCSO says that one person was injured in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and DCSO is asking anyone with information to contact them.