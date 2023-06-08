DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is warning the public not to fall victim to a scam impersonating the agency.

According to DCSO, several people have reported getting a call from someone claiming to be Captain Hill with DCSO. The caller then tells people there are warrants out for their arrest, but they can pay a fee to get the warrants waived.

DCSO says that “there is absolutely no truth to what this person is telling folks.” DCSO will not call to advise people of warrants.

The scammer is calling from the number (843) 419-7495 or spoofing the DCSO main number, which is (843) 832-0300.

Anyone that gets the call is asked to report it to DCSO at (843) 832-0300 or (843) 873-5111.