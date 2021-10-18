DD2, CCSD offering free COVID-19 testing for students and staff

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Both Dorchester District Two and Charleston County School District will offer free COVID-19 testing this week for students and staff.

Dorchester District Two will offer testing for students and staff Monday through Friday. Rapid and PCR testing will be done for those wanting to be tested from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Testing will be done behind Knightsville Elementary at 115 Devon Rd. in Cottage 28 in Summerville.

Consent forms will be required.

Charleston County School District is also offering free COVID-19 tests for students and staff Monday through Friday at three different locations and one location on Saturday.

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays Laing Middle School (Cafeteria), 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC – 3:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies (Atrium), 1088 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405 – 3:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. West Ashley Center for Advanced Studies (Training Room), 4066 West Wildcat Boulevard, Charleston, SC 29414 – 3:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Tuesdays and Thursdays, Lincoln Campus (Cafeteria), 714 Lincoln Road, McClellanville, SC 29458 – 2:45 p.m to 7:00 p.m. C.C. Blaney Campus (Cafeteria), 7184 Route 162, Hollywood, SC 29449 – 2:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. St. John’s High School (Cafeteria), 1518 Main Road, Johns Island, SC 29455 – 3:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

