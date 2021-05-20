DD2 hosting job fair for bus driver positions Thursday morning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two will host a job fair for bus driver opportunities Thursday morning.
On Thursday, May 20th the job fair will go from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Dorchester District Two Transportation Office located at 1325 Boone Hill Rd. in Summerville.
The position offers:
- Starting pay is $14/per hour
- Guaranteed 30 hours per week
- Complete Health Benefits package
- South Carolina Retirement System enrollment
- Sick and Personal Leave allocations
- Training provided
Candidates must possess a current CDL license and bus certificate from SCDE or be willing to obtain them. They must also have a good driving record with no more than four points charged against their license.
Dorchester District Two will conduct pre-employment criminal background screening and motor vehicle records checks.
To apply online, visit https://www.ddtwo.org/Page/20053.
For further information contact the transportation office at tramsey@dorchester2.k12.sc.us or (843) 873-6196.