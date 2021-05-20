DD2 hosting job fair for bus driver positions Thursday morning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two will host a job fair for bus driver opportunities Thursday morning.

On Thursday, May 20th the job fair will go from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Dorchester District Two Transportation Office located at 1325 Boone Hill Rd. in Summerville.

The position offers:

Starting pay is $14/per hour

Guaranteed 30 hours per week

Complete Health Benefits package

South Carolina Retirement System enrollment

Sick and Personal Leave allocations

Training provided

Candidates must possess a current CDL license and bus certificate from SCDE or be willing to obtain them. They must also have a good driving record with no more than four points charged against their license.

Dorchester District Two will conduct pre-employment criminal background screening and motor vehicle records checks.

To apply online, visit https://www.ddtwo.org/Page/20053.

For further information contact the transportation office at tramsey@dorchester2.k12.sc.us or (843) 873-6196.