SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester District Two (DD2) Educational Foundation has received a generous donation from a Summerville Italian food festival.

Over 10,000 people came to downtown Summerville on October 9 to enjoy the Summerville Italian Feast. The event celebrating Italian cuisine and culture featured students from several DD2 schools.

Summerville High School culinary students provided foods while students from Summerville High School, Ashely Ridge High School, Fort Dorchester High School, DuBose Middle School, East Edisto Middle School, River Oaks Middle School, and Beech Hill Elementary School.

The money will be used to create Science, Technology, Engineering, Art/Architecture, and Mathematics (STEAM) programs for students.

“The proceeds make a direct impact on our students and educators, and the community celebration brings people together,” said DD2 Educational Foundation Executive Director, Ralph Hayes. “This reflects why our community is such a special place to live.”

Since 2014, the Summerville Italian Feast has donated over $70,000 to the DD2 Educational Fund.