Due to the possibility of severe weather conditions on Monday morning, April 20th, Dorchester School District Two will adjust Monday’s schedule for meal distribution.

All seven feeding sites will operate on a two-hour delay and will serve meals from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

For more information on locations of DD2 feeding sites, click here.