DD2 seeking public feedback in superintendent search

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 leaders are wanting the community’s input in the search for the next superintendent through an online survey and in-person meetings.

Parents, teachers, staff and community members were all invited to attend a community input meeting at Fort Dorchester High School, but not even a dozen people showed up to talk about their input. School leaders says the goal is finding what’s needed and not needed for the new DD2 superintendent.

“We held this community meetings to give people a chance, the stakeholders, to give their input on what the board should look for in the next superintendent,” says Judy LeGrand, the Executive Assistant and Superintendent Search Coordinator for SC School Board Association.

DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye is retiring at the end of June 2022 after running the district for more than 20 years and now the district is looking for his successor.

“It needs to be someone who can listen, communicate, and they can move the district forward together,” says LeGrand.

With 26,000 students and 4,000 employees, community members say they want a leader who will implement change that will bring the best outcome for students.

“If we are going to go for someone who is outside of our school district, it needs to be somebody outside. Not someone who has left and come back,” says one concerned DD2 community member.”

Superintendent applications are open until February 14th and DD2 board member’s will vote on the next superintendent by April 4th.

Link for Superintendent Search Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y8CF3DL