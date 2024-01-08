CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple school districts will implement remote learning on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather.

A storm system that is expected to sweep across South Carolina will likely bring strong winds, severe storms, flooding, and the potential for tornadoes.

Multiple school districts announced buildings will be closed and students will learn remotely on Tuesday.

Berkeley County School District – eLearning

Charleston County School District – eLearning

Dorchester School District 2 – eLearning

Dorchester School District 4 – eLearning

Williamsburg County School District – eLearning

Georgetown County School District – Closed

All extracurricular activities, athletics, and afterschool programs are canceled or postponed for the day in each of these school districts.

“Please know DDTwo does not make these decisions lightly. We have many factors to consider, especially projected high winds that prohibit the use of school buses,” said DD2 leaders of their decision to learn remotely.

“A strong storm system with sustained wind speeds above 30 miles per hour and forecasted gusts of 40 miles per hour or greater is expected to move through our area, creating dangerous travel conditions, especially for school buses,” said CCSD.

CCSD said Kaleidoscope and all other extracurricular activities and afterschool programs scheduled for Tuesday are canceled.

Meanwhile, Georgetown County schools will be closed on Tuesday, and all school activities, including athletic events and practices, will be canceled or postponed.

“GCSD is an approved eLearning district; however, because we are returning from Winter Break, a decision has been made to schedule eLearning for Tuesday, February 20, 2024. This will allow time for schools and teachers to plan instructional activities and ensure that students have needed devices,” the district said.

Districts are planning on a return to normal for Wednesday.