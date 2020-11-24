DD2 to remain in hybrid instruction at least until winter break

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) -Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Monday announced plans to maintain hybrid-learning instruction at least until winter break, which begins on December 18.

The decision was made based on the most recent COVID-19 rates within the county.

Plans for an instructional model upon the return to school following the break will be discussed at a December 14 school board meeting.

Additionally, DD2 announced that that “plexiglass shields are being installed on student desks in al elementary schools and will be installed in middle and high schools over the next month.”

DD2 intends to transition back to full-time face-to-face learning “as health conditions allow.”