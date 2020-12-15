DD2 to transition to e-learning following winter break

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Monday announced plans to transition to virtual instruction for two weeks following winter break.

Students are scheduled to return from winter break on January 4, and will remain in virtual instruction until January 18.

Board members made the decision “based on all of the available data” and with rising disease activity, as well as the likelihood of increased travel and gatherings during the holiday season in mind.

DD2 plans to return to a hybrid model on January 19, contingent upon disease activity. The hybrid model would continue through February 1.

Click here to watch DD2’s board meeting.