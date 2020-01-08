DD2 will host Active Shooter Survival training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two will host two meetings designed to ensure parents and community members can recognize and respond to threats of violence at school, the workplace, and in public areas.

The Dorchester School District Safety and Security Task Force says that 44% of all active threat situations occur in business settings and 21% occur in schools.

With these statistics in mind, they made the decision to provide community members with the skills necessary to survive a violent threat or event.

The program will teach attendees what to do if they ever find themselves in an active shooter situation, or another potentially dangerous situation.

The first session will be held at Summerville High School on January 22 at 6:00 p.m. The second session will be held at Fort Dorchester High School on February 13 at 6:00 p.m.

The events are free and open to the public; no sign up is required.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.